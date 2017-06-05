Prison attack in eastern Congo kills 11, frees 900 prisoners
A Congo official says armed men have attacked a prison in the eastern city of Beni, killing at least 11 and freeing more than 900 prisoners. North Kivu provincial governor Julien Paluku said eight prison guards were among the 11 dead in the Sunday afternoon attack.
