President Zuma to Host DRC President Kabila on an Official Visit to South Africa

President Jacob Zuma will on Sunday, 25 June 2017, host the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo , His Excellency President Joseph Kabila Kabange, during his official visit to South Africa to attend the 10th Session of the South Africa-Democratic Republic of Congo Bi-National Commission scheduled to take place in Pretoria. South Africa and the DRC maintain good diplomatic and political relations, with the highest expression of the quality and significance of these diplomatic relations being the annual BNC co-chaired by the two Heads of State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.