Painted huts offer DR Congo village a...

Painted huts offer DR Congo village a tourism lifeline

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Monitor

This photograph taken on May 13, 2017, shows villager Josephine Muloba painting a hut with her hands in Makwatsha, DR Congo. There is no electricity in the Congolese village of Makwatsha but a longstanding tradition by its womenfolk has turned it almost by accident into a tourist attraction for Chinese visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... Wed True Christian wi... 2
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May '17 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,986 • Total comments across all topics: 282,127,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC