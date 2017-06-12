Number of refugees admitted to U.S. d...

Number of refugees admitted to U.S. drops by half

3 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The number of refugees admitted to the U.S. was cut by nearly half in the first three months of the Trump administration compared to the final three months of the Obama presidency, reflecting the new president's skepticism toward immigration. Government statistics released Friday showed that more than 25,000 refugees were permitted to enter and reside in the United States at the end of the Obama administration.

Chicago, IL

