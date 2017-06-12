Nile River in Aswan, Egypt - Sharaf El Din via Wikimedia Commons

Nile River in Aswan, Egypt - Sharaf E...

Nile River in Aswan, Egypt

There is a possibility that Egypt would re-activate its membership of the Nile Basin Initiative after the Egyptian political leadership froze it in 2010. The 11 Nile Basin countries are Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Congo-Kinshasa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, South Sudan, Sudan and Egypt.

Chicago, IL

