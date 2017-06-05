New Report Shows Corporations and Wes...

New Report Shows Corporations and Western Governments Continue to Profit from Looting of Africa

A recent report published by a coalition of African and British social justice organizations lays bare the truth that foreign corporations and wealthy governments continue to profit from the looting of the world's most impoverished continent. In 2015, the year the most recent data is available, African nations received $162 billion in aid, loans, and remittances.

