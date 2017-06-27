Namibia: Relief As 100 Seized Trucks ...

Namibia: Relief As 100 Seized Trucks Cleared

Read more: AllAfrica.com

About 100 trucks which were among the approximately 400 haulage trucks seized in Zambia in January and February, and were recently cleared, yesterday left Zambia and entered Namibia via the Wenela border post, ending a long stand-off between Zambia and truck owners. The release of the trucks followed President Hage Geingob's intervention after he personally telephoned his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu to resolve the deadlock.

