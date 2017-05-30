MPs approve sh34b loan for regional p...

MPs approve sh34b loan for regional power interconnection

In May 2009, the government secured US$7.59m to finance electricity transmission and interconnectivity to neighbouring countries of the Nile Equatorial Lakes countries. Parliament has okayed the government, to borrow $9.54m as supplementary loan, from the African Development Bank Group, to help in the interconnection of Electric grids of Nile Equatorial lakes countries.

Chicago, IL

