Mom gives birth at Park Station after three hospitals turn her away
Francine Ngalula Kalala, the woman who gave birth at Park Station in the Joburg CBD, was allegedly turned away from three hospitals because of her asylum status. Last year, she and her husband Serge fled the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a central African country embroiled in civil strife that has claimed nearly 6 million lives, to seek asylum in South Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May 16
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC