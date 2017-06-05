Mom gives birth at Park Station after three hospitals turn her away

Francine Ngalula Kalala, the woman who gave birth at Park Station in the Joburg CBD, was allegedly turned away from three hospitals because of her asylum status. Last year, she and her husband Serge fled the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a central African country embroiled in civil strife that has claimed nearly 6 million lives, to seek asylum in South Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.