'Magical' warfare technologies and the persistence of false beliefs

Beliefs about origins, life after death, and rituals that activate supernatural processes to help navigate people life, despite being almost certainly incorrect, are common in developing countries. This column examines the role of 'magical' beliefs in warfare in the context of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

