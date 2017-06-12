'Little miracles' help quell latest Ebola outbreak

A quick-thinking male nurse in a remote part of the Democratic Republic of Congo - who had not been paid for at least a year - is one of the "little miracles" that helped prevent the latest Ebola outbreak from turning into a repeat of the deadly West Africa epidemic, according to Canada's leading Ebola expert. The nurse quickly flagged a very sick patient as likely suffering from some form of hemorrhagic fever.

