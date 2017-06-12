'Little miracles' help quell latest Ebola outbreak
A quick-thinking male nurse in a remote part of the Democratic Republic of Congo - who had not been paid for at least a year - is one of the "little miracles" that helped prevent the latest Ebola outbreak from turning into a repeat of the deadly West Africa epidemic, according to Canada's leading Ebola expert. The nurse quickly flagged a very sick patient as likely suffering from some form of hemorrhagic fever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May '17
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC