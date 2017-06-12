Kidnapped Red Cross workers freed in ...

Kidnapped Red Cross workers freed in DR Congo

20 hrs ago

The International Committee of the Red Cross said Thursday two staff kidnapped when armed men attacked their convoy in the troubled eastern DR Congo last week had been released. The workers were abducted on June 7 between Kirumba and Beni in North Kivu province while on a humanitarian mission, prompting a Red Cross appeal for their immediate release.

Chicago, IL

