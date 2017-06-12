Inga 3 Project: The Two Remaining Candidates Invited to Submit a Common Offer
The two consortia involved have been invited, given their respective bids, the issues at stake and the relevant developments of the market and of the demand, to implement all usefull measures in order to merge into a single consortium that allows them to submit a single optimized offer. As a reminder, the Inga 3 Project, of an unprecedented scale itself, is part of an even larger project named the Grand Inga Project which implies the development of several phases of the whole Inga site with an energy potential estimated at 42 000 MW.
