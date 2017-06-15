Hong Kong launches ivory ban bill

Hong Kong launches ivory ban bill

Hong Kong launched a landmark bill to ban its ivory trade Wednesday, describing it as an effort to "eradicate" the illegal poaching of elephants. The southern Chinese city is a major hub for ivory sales and announced last year that it would ban the import and export of the goods, but later clarified it would only completely abolish the trade by 2021.

Chicago, IL

