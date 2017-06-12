Heavy fighting in northeastern Congo,...

Heavy fighting in northeastern Congo, several wounded: residents

Exchanges of heavy weapons fire erupted in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday between the army and militia fighters, and several students sitting exams were wounded in an explosion at a school, residents said. The fighting in and around the city of Beni between Congo's army and what is believed to be a new coalition of armed groups, the National Movement of Revolutionaries , erupted about 7:30 a.m. and kept residents trapped in their homes, local activist Teddy Kataliko said.

Chicago, IL

