Former Makerere University researcher...

Former Makerere University researcher gets Rwandan citizenship

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily Monitor

Born in 1966, in Uganda, Mr Golooba has conducted or participated in high-level panels on political settlements, elections, democracy, social and economic rights, governance, peace building and conflict prevention, and security, with international and regional organisations, including the United Nations Department of Political Affairs ; the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs . Former Makerere University researcher, Dr Frederick Golooba-Mutebi, is among the nine foreigners to get Rwandan citizenship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,245 • Total comments across all topics: 281,736,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC