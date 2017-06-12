Former Makerere University researcher gets Rwandan citizenship
Born in 1966, in Uganda, Mr Golooba has conducted or participated in high-level panels on political settlements, elections, democracy, social and economic rights, governance, peace building and conflict prevention, and security, with international and regional organisations, including the United Nations Department of Political Affairs ; the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs . Former Makerere University researcher, Dr Frederick Golooba-Mutebi, is among the nine foreigners to get Rwandan citizenship.
