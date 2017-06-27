FIAF Announces 2017 Crossing the Line Festival Lineup
The French Institute Alliance Franaise , New York's premiere French cultural center, has announced the Crossing the Line Festival 2017, the eleventh annual edition of its path-breaking fall arts festival. The festival will fill prestigious performance venues, museums, public spaces, and other surprising locations across New York City with vital, imaginative new works by artists of vastly diverse backgrounds, perspectives and practices.
