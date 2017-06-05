Esteemed Hotelier Bestowed APacCHRIE Lifetime Achievement Award Dr Ho Kwon Ping

Dr Ho Kwon Ping, Founder and Executive Chairman of Banyan Tree Holdings, was honoured with the APacCHRIE Lifetime Achievement Award by the Asia-Pacific Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education at a ceremony held at Sofitel Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on 2 June 2017. Sponsored by the School of Hotel and Tourism Management of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the APacCHRIE Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to a distinguished individual with outstanding contributions to the hospitality and tourism industry and education in the Asia-Pacific region as well as to APacCHRIE.

