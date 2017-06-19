Ecotourism In Congoa a Focuses on Sil...

Ecotourism In Congoa a Focuses on Silverback Gorillasa

1 hr ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

Kahuzi-Biega National Park in Democratic Republic of Congo ia s a a the only place where visitors can see the largest species of gorillas in the world - the eastern lowland gorilla.a The park is hoping to increase ecotourism by habituating more of the silverbacks to be comfortable around humans. Video: Madeline Marshall.

Chicago, IL

