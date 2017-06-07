Ebola epidemic in Congo under control, official says
Health officials in the Democratic Republic of the Congo said the Ebola outbreak in the African nation has been "brought under control" as the country has not recorded a new case of the virus in the last 21 days. "At this stage, we can say that the spread of the epidemic has been brought under control and that's thanks to the quality of national and international experts dispatched to the zone," Congolese Health Minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga told Reuters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May 16
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC