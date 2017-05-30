Ebola epidemic in Congo "under contro...

Ebola epidemic in Congo "under control" -health minister

Read more: Reuters

Democratic Republic of Congo has not recorded a new case of Ebola in the past 21 days - the maximum incubation period for the disease - and has now begun a period of heightened monitoring, the health minister said on Friday. "At this stage, we can say that the spread of the epidemic has been brought under control, and that's thanks to the quality of national and international experts dispatched to the zone," Oly Ilunga Kalenga told reporters in the capital Kinshasa.

Chicago, IL

