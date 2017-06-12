DRC President Honors Former Police Ch...

DRC President Honors Former Police Chief Accused of Abuses

Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila has elevated a controversial former police chief, General John Numbi, to the rank of 'national hero." Numbi, one of 17 Congolese officials targeted by U.S. and EU sanctions, is widely considered the principal suspect in the 2010 murder of a leading Congolese rights activist.

Chicago, IL

