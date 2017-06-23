DR Congo: UN Experts to Investigate Kasai Region Violence
The United Nations Human Rights Council adopted by consensus a resolution on June 23, 2017 directing the UN high commissioner for human rights to send a team of international experts to investigate alleged human rights violations and abuses in the central Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Congolese government has agreed to cooperate, including by facilitating access.
