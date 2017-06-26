DR Congo to probe ex-minister's suspe...

DR Congo to probe ex-minister's suspected role in Kasai violence

Daily Monitor

Parliament in the Democratic Republic of Congo has authorised the state prosecutor to probe alleged involvement by a former minister in violence rocking the Kasai region, a judicial source said Tuesday. "The nature of the facts and the gravity of the clues surrounding national deputy Clement Kanku justify the exercise of public action," chief prosecutor Flory Kabange Numbi said on state television.

