DR Congo: Armed men attack prison, killing 8 guards
Eight guards were killed when a group of armed men attacked the central prison of Kangbayi in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a security officer told Anadolu Agency on Sunday. Also, over 900 prisoners escaped in the attack staged on the prison located in Beni territory in North Kivu province in eastern DRC, said Lt.
