Deadly London tower blaze began in a Hotpoint fridge freezer - police

Friday Read more: Reuters

A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday. Police Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack said the Hotpoint model, FF175BP, was not subject to recall and that the manufacturer was doing further tests.

Chicago, IL

