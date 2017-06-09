Dalkom and Intelsat to Expand Broadband, Media Options for Customers in Africa, Middle East
S.A. , operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, announced today that Dalkom Somalia signed an agreement for satellite services that will expand its broadband enterprise and direct-to-home services in East and Central Africa and the Middle East. Under a multi-year agreement, Dalkom, a privately owned operator based in Somalia, will incorporate Ku-band satellite services provided by Intelsat 17 to extend services currently delivered by its fiber network.
