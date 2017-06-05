Dalkom and Intelsat to Expand Broadband, Media Options for Customers in Africa, Middle East
Under a multi-year agreement, Dalkom, a privately owned operator based in Somalia, will incorporate Ku-band satellite services provided by Intelsat 17 to extend services currently delivered by its fiber network. This includes expanding broadband enterprise networks into countries such as South Sudan and Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as the Middle East.
