Congo's lobbyists seek allies in Washington amid election turmoil
Lobbyists for the Democratic Republic of Congo are courting Washington insiders with a dinner at the Capitol Hill Club on Wednesday, a private Republican enclave across the street from congressional office buildings. The event is being spearheaded by Bob Livingston, a former Republican congressman from Louisiana, whose firm recently signed a $45,000 contract to represent the country, according to an invitation to the "dinner and discussion"set to last about two and a half hours Wednesday evening.
