Congo rejects U.N.-led Kasai investigation - minister

Democratic Republic of Congo's justice minister said on Monday that his government would not admit an independent investigation into violence in its Kasai region which has been called for by a top U.N. human rights official. The U.N. Human Rights Council is likely to vote this week on whether to authorise such an investigation into violence that has killed hundreds in central Congo since last August, including two U.N. experts who were murdered earlier this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.