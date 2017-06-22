Congo peacekeepers exit CAR mission after sex abuse charges
The 600 soldiers of the Democratic Republic of Congo are part of the United Nations' Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic, or MINUSCA, a 13,000-person deployment to the CAR. The U.N. sent the peacekeepers in 2014 after Muslim rebels removed President Francoise Bozize from office, prompting a counterattack from Christian militias.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des...
|4 hr
|Michael
|1
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May '17
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC