Congo peacekeepers exit CAR mission a...

Congo peacekeepers exit CAR mission after sex abuse charges

1 hr ago

The 600 soldiers of the Democratic Republic of Congo are part of the United Nations' Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic, or MINUSCA, a 13,000-person deployment to the CAR. The U.N. sent the peacekeepers in 2014 after Muslim rebels removed President Francoise Bozize from office, prompting a counterattack from Christian militias.

