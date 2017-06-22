Congo peacekeepers exit CAR mission after sex abuse charges

The 600 soldiers of the Democratic Republic of Congo are part of the United Nations' Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic, or MINUSCA, a 13,000-person deployment to the CAR. The U.N. sent the peacekeepers in 2014 after Muslim rebels removed President Francoise Bozize from office, prompting a counterattack from Christian militias.

