Congo opposition leader hopes for protection if he returns home

GENEVA: Congolese opposition leader Moise Katumbi filed a legal complaint with the U.N. Human Rights Committee on Friday, in hope of getting international protection if he returns to face President Joseph Kabila in a future election. "The reason I've come to make this complaint is to alert the international community, because President Kabila is going to organise elections without Moise Katumbi," he told Reuters.

