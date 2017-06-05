Congo-Kinshasa: Murder of UN Investig...

Congo-Kinshasa: Murder of UN Investigator Puts Congo Under Mounting Pressure

The United Nations is stepping up pressure on Congo to ascertain the reasons for the brutal murder of Swedish Zaida Cataln who was investigating human rights abuses in the country. "The latest news is that the inquiry will continue" says Carl Skau, Sweden's ambassador to the UN.

