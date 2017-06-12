Congo-Kinshasa: Medical APP Aims to T...

Congo-Kinshasa: Medical APP Aims to Tackle Rape, Flag War Crimes in Conflict-Torn Congo

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Activists behind an app designed to assist doctors document evidence of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo aim to go beyond obtaining justice for rape victims and collect data which could help secure prosecutions for war crimes. Developed by Physicians for Human Rights , MediCapt allows clinicians to record medical examination results digitally and photograph victims' injuries, store them online and send them directly to law enforcement officials and lawyers.

Chicago, IL

