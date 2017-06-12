Congo-Kinshasa: Experts Point Out Army Role in Kasai Massacres
Both security forces and Kamwina Nsapu militiamen are accused of murder, mutilation, rape, and destruction of property. The death toll is in the hundreds, 1 million people have been displaced, thousands of children have been drafted in to fight.
