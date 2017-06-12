Congo cbank revises 2017 GDP growth down to 3.1 pct
Democratic Republic of Congo's central bank said on Monday that it expects gross domestic product growth of 3.1 percent this year, down from an earlier government forecast of 3.5 percent but an improvement on last year's 2.4 percent growth. The central bank also said in a weekly report that it expects year-end inflation to stand at 33.12 percent, up from 25.04 percent last year, as the Congolese franc currency continues to lose ground against the dollar.
