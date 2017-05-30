Congo businesses denounce 'unjust' ta...

Congo businesses denounce 'unjust' taxes in copper-mining region

The Chamber of Commerce in Democratic Republic of Congo has complained to the government about a worsening business climate in the country's copper-mining region, including what it says are unjustified duties on power imports. In a letter to the finance minister dated June 1, the chamber said Congo's customs agency has levied more than $300 million in penalties on mining companies for failing to declare electricity imports or making false customs declarations.

