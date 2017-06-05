Congo Approves Use of Powerful Ebola ...

Congo Approves Use of Powerful Ebola Vaccine To Fight Outbreak

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: NewsBlaze

In an effort to counter the ongoing spread of ebola, Democratic Republic of Congo has approved the use of a new vaccine considered to be highly protective against the disease. Simba said, " The non-objection was given.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,302 • Total comments across all topics: 281,544,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC