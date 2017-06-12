.com | UN experts' murder trial resumes in DRC

A Democratic Republic of Congo military court held a second day of hearings on Monday in the trial of a man and a teenager accused of killing two UN experts in March, their lawyer said. Evariste Ilunga, a 16-year-old student, and Mbayi Kabasele, 30, who sells palm oil, are accused of war crimes, including murder and mutilation, as well as terrorism and taking part in an insurrection.

