.com | Six killed in fresh clashes in eastern DRC

Fresh clashes on Saturday between government troops and a militia in Nord-Kivu province in the troubled east of Democratic Republic of Congo have left two soldiers and four fighters dead, the army said. The army's position in Kaseghe was attacked around dawn "by the Mai Mai which caused the death of two soldiers from FARDC and four militiamen," said lieutenant Jules Tshikudi, an army spokesperson in the region.

