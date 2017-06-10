.com | Police officer dead in DRC court attack
A police officer was killed in an attack on a court compound in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a judicial source said on Saturday, weeks after a mass jailbreak from Kinshasa's main prison. A magistrate in the Matete district in the east of the capital told AFP that unknown gunmen attacked the court office on Friday night, burning several vehicles parked on the premises.
