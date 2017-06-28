.com | Homeless people evicted from disused property in Cape Town city centre
About 20 people were forcibly removed from where they had made their home in the Cape Town CBD on Tuesday. They were staying at the buildings known as the Ivory Room and the former Madame Zingara on the corner of Buiten and Loop streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des...
|8 hr
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May '17
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC