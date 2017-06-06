.com | DRC's tainted ex-police chief ...

.com | DRC's tainted ex-police chief made national hero

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: News24

The MDC has castigated Mugabe over his recent threats to embark on fresh land grabs ,and Algeria has arrested three suspects over a bomb attack that killed two soldiers. Kinshasa - Democratic Republic of Congo's former police chief John Numbi, believed by regime critics to be prime suspect in the murder of a key rights activist, has been made a national hero.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,509 • Total comments across all topics: 281,572,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC