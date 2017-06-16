.com | DRC's future 'is in grave danger', former African leaders say

Lesotho's incoming prime minister Tom Thabane is 'devastated' by the shooting of his wife, his party says, and UN says it "has nothing to do with sanctions" imposed against Zimbabwe by the West. Dakar - Former UN secretary general Kofi Annan and several former African leaders are warning of an "acute political crisis" in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with little sign that long-delayed presidential elections will be held this year as planned.

