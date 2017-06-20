.com | DRC to withdraw UN peacekeepers accused of misconduct

.com | DRC to withdraw UN peacekeeper...

More than 600 troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo serving as UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic will be returning home following allegations of sex abuse and other misconduct, UN officials said Monday. The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will announce the withdrawal Tuesday during a news conference at the United Nations, officials told AFP.

