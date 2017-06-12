.com | Congolese threaten to disrupt ...

.com | Congolese threaten to disrupt Zuma, Kabila meeting in Pretoria

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News24

Pretoria Members of the Congolese community in South Africa are threatening to disrupt a state visit by President Joseph Kabila because, they say, he is no longer legally in power in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Kabila is set to meet with President Jacob Zuma at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria on Sunday as part of the 10th session of the South Africa-Democratic Republic of Congo Bi-National Commission, which deals with bilateral and economic relations between the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... Thu Michael 1
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May '17 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,988 • Total comments across all topics: 281,983,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC