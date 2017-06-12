.com | 16 dead as militants clash with troops in eastern DRC

.com | 16 dead as militants clash wit...

16 dead as militants clash with troops in eastern DRC

Clashes between militants and government troops on Thursday left 16 dead in the restive east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the army said. The fighting erupted in the eastern suburbs of Beni, a city in the troubled North-Kivu province, with residents hearing gunshots and heavy weapons fire.

Chicago, IL

