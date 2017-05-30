China rejects Uganda ivory trafficking claims against its diplomats
China on Thursday rejected allegations that two of its diplomats working in Uganda were involved in the trafficking of ivory from the African country. The Chinese embassy officials are suspected of helping move ivory from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic and South Sudan, using Uganda as a transit point, Ali Munira, a spokeswoman for Uganda's top anti-corruption body, told this reporter this week.
