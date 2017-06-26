Canada urged direct womena s aid to s...

Canada urged direct womena s aid to small, grassroots groups

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau has said she wants to redirect $150 million to women's organizations in 30 countries over five years. She wants to increase the percentage of money going to women's organizations to 15 per cent by 2021.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... Jun 22 Michael 1
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May '17 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,461 • Total comments across all topics: 282,036,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC