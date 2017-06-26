Canada urged direct womena s aid to small, grassroots groups
International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau has said she wants to redirect $150 million to women's organizations in 30 countries over five years. She wants to increase the percentage of money going to women's organizations to 15 per cent by 2021.
