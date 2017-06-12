Brussels A333 near Marseille on Jun 12th 2017, weather radar problems

A Brussels Airlines Airbus A330-300, registration OO-SFM performing flight SN-357 from Brussels to Kinshasa , was enroute at FL350 about 60nm westnorthwest of Marseille when the crew decided to return to Brussels due to problems with the weather radar. The aircraft landed safely back on runway 25R about 2.5 hours after departure.

